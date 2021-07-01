Boys & Girls Club tours Aero-Propulsion, Mechatronics and Energy Building

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Skye Bess is a budding scientist.

"I think I have an idea of what I want to do. I want to test theories basically."

She's been with the Boys and Girls Club for five months. Five months with an organization she said has helped her tremendously.

"When I first started going there I was shy. But then I guess I came out of my shell."

So when she heard that she would be touring a state-of-the-art science facility in Tallahassee, she geeked out.

"The engineering program, they make robotics, they test the air. It's a lot that they do."

Skye is talking about the Aero-Propulsion, Mechatronics and Energy Building at Florida State University. A building that houses a wind tunnel, advanced robotics, and laboratories. Innovations these engineers are working hard on.

"We have a world-class robotics program with excellent legged robots," said Christian Hubicki, who has been with FAMU-FSU College of Engineering for three years. It's a program that is home to one of the most advanced walking robots in the world.

"Our robot Cassie is the bi-pedal robot that walks around with two legs is a phenomenal piece of equipment only a few universities around the world have these machines."

Advanced technology that could help first responders go where they can't and save lives.

And giving these young kids a look through a window of endless opportunities in science.

"It's a great avenue to educate kids about science technology and engineering. That's really such a great avenue for career paths and also making the world a greater place."