Boys & Girls Club of the Big Bend hosting free mental wellness community conversation on Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Helping kids who are struggling with mental health issues is what the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend is doing this week.

They're hosting a mental wellness community conversation to answer questions and address any issues kids ages 6 to 18 are facing.

CEO Kacy Dennis said the pandemic caused a lot of mental health concerns for youth in the community. He hopes this event will address those concerns and help kids and their families get the resources they need.

"We're hoping to untangle all of those different issues kids are struggling with that they are maybe ashamed to talk about we're going to have it in a nice, open environment we'll have kids on the panel so that the other kids in the audience feel more comfortable expressing themselves and we're definitely going to make sure everyone leaves with resources to get that help they need," said Dennis.

The youth mental wellness conversation is happening this Wednesday, October 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2940 Grady Road in Tallahassee. The event is free and open to the community.