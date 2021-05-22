Boys and Girls Clubs of the Big Bend holds Gala for seniors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a year's worth of uncertainty, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Big Bend wanted to do something special for the graduating class of 2021.

"To have this special night before our commencement is really a meaningful thing. It's kind of a goodbye to the club in a sense," said Curtista Brown from the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Big Bend.

Brown, a graduating senior from Rickards High School, has spent six years at the program that has meant so much to her.

She, along with 22 other seniors, will get the chance to say one last goodbye during dinner.

Kacy Dennis, Director of Operations for the club, said COVID-19 was hard on staff and students.

"We remained open throughout the entire pandemic. We are now face-to-face with the kids, masks, checking temperatures still-- we're a home away from home for a lot of these kids," said Dennis.

And to end the night, four of 23 of these kids will go home with a full-ride scholarship to Tallahassee Community College.

"A lot of these kids wouldn't have these opportunities, you know they may get into school but suffer with books or having room and board so this is huge for a lot of these kids," said Dennis.