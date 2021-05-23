Botulism contamination possible in beans sent to Florida retailers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Food and Drug Administration and Randall Foods Inc. recalled all 21 varieties of its Randall-brand beans, citing “manufacturing deviations” that may have allowed for botulism contamination.

According to the voluntary recall issued by the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company, the affected beans were potentially underprocessed, which can result in Clostridium botulinum contamination.

The product is sold in 48oz, 24oz, and 15.4oz glass jars with tan labels with “Randall” at the label top.

Approximately 1.6 million cases of affected products were distributed between March 1, 2019, and May 15, 2021, at retail locations that include Florida.

The manufacturing deviations included a nonfunctioning temperature indicating device raising the possibility that the product was not effectively processed. Processing at temperatures below a required temperature could create a condition that could lead to premature spoilage or food-borne illness; however, there have been no illnesses reported. The company is issuing this voluntary recall as a precaution.

Consumers who have purchased jars of Randall-brand beans, regardless of the “Best By” date, should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company between 9 am and 5 pm at 1-513-793-6525.

