Bond set at $1 million for Palm Beach County elementary school teacher arrested for solicitation of minor

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Palm Beach County teacher and babysitter is now out of the classroom and under investigation by the school district after authorities arrested him for solicitation of a minor.

A judge on Friday morning set bond at $1 million for Xavier Donte Alexander, 27, a fourth-grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School near Palm Beach Gardens.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Alexander on Thursday, saying he traveled to meet a two-year-old child. It's unclear how Alexander initially came in contact with the toddler.

The School District of Palm Beach County released a statement regarding Alexander's arrest, saying it's "shocked and appalled by the nature of the crimes."

A spokesperson said the school district is "cooperating fully with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office," adding that the alleged crimes did not occur on school property and did not involve district students.

"Grove Park administrators reached out to parents of students in Alexander’s class immediately after learning of his arrest. The District is also offering families support services," a spokesperson said in a written statement to WPTV, WTXL's sister station.

Alexander is now at the center of a professional standards investigation by the school district and "will not be returning to the School District as a teacher, or in any other capacity, pending the outcome of the criminal investigation," a spokesperson said.

Investigators said Alexander is also a babysitter on the website Care.com and other nanny websites.

According to LinkedIn, Alexander has been a teacher at Grove Park Elementary School for six months.

Alexander is now facing charges of solicitation of a minor and traveling to meet a minor. A judge on Friday also said Alexander can't possess or use any electronic devices or access the Internet, can't have any weapons, can't contact the alleged victim, victim's family, witnesses, or any minors under the age of 18, and can't have any contact with schools or daycares.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims. If you think your child may be a victim, contact Detective Malory Wildove at 561-688-4079, WildoveM@pbso.org, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.