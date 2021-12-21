Bond Linear Park almost complete in Greater Bond Community of Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Bond Linear Park is almost complete in the Greater Bond Community of Tallahassee!

The linear park is a multi-use trail and park that connects Speed Spencer Stephens Park to the Saint Marks Trail. This will add green space and expand access to recreational activities in the area.

President of the Greater Bond Neighborhood Association, Talethia Edwards, says this will be a critical community gathering space in the future.

"Allow people to see what can actually be the possibilities when you look at community building space, a close-knit quarter beautiful area, there's lights that can turn on and change colors in that linear park which really adds to the beautification we're trying to achieve in the neighborhood."

Upgrades to Stephens Park and a connector bridge are in the process of being built now. Everything should be complete by the summer of 2022.

