Bond Community Health hosts walk-up, drive-up COVID vaccine clinic Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Bond Community Health will host a walk-up and drive-through vaccine clinic Saturday in the Griffin Heights neighborhood.

The clinic opens at New Mt. Zion AME Church, located at 1401 Old Bainbridge Road, on Saturday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine will be available for first arrivals. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will also be offered.

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS APPLY:

