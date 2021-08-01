Boil water notice issued for some Talquin customers in Gadsden Water System

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued to some Talquin Electric Cooperative water members in the Gadsden Regional Water System.

Those in the boil water notice area include Havana Hwy, Shady Rest Rd, Dover Rd, Central Rd, Scottland Rd, Fl-Ga Hwy, Rich Bay Rd, Iron Bridge Rd, Blue Star Hwy, High Bridge Rd, MLK Blvd, Commerce Blvd, Rustling Pines, Lake Yvette, Lake Tallavana, Reston.

According to TEC, there are about 3,000 water services affected by this notice.

Tips for a boil water notice:



DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST.

Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using it for drinking or cooking.

In addition, the system may experience discolored tap water due to shifting sediments in the water main.

Washing clothes with discolored water may tint or stain garments.

Please make sure to run water from an outside spigot or bathtub faucet to assure that water has been flushed before operating appliances.

If sediment is present in the water, let it settle before drinking.

For more information, visit their website by clicking here or Talquin Electric Cooperative on Facebook and Twitter. Contact Talquin Electric Cooperative Water Services at (850) 562-2115 or after hours and holidays call 1-888-802-1832.