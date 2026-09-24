Boil water notice issued for more than 200 Talquin customers in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for about 219 Talquin Electric Cooperative water customers in the Gadsden Regional Water System.

The notice affects Talquin customers in the following areas:



27001-31515 Blue Star Highway

81 Water Management Drive

Academy Drive

206-1250 Dover Road

2743-3039 Dupont Road

Fields Road

Bill McGill Road

Lake Yvette Estates and subdivision

Beaver Creek Lane

Hammock Creek Commerce Park

Only Talquin Electric Cooperative water customers within those areas are affected.

Customers are advised not to drink tap water without boiling it first. Talquin says water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute and allowed to cool before being used for drinking or cooking.

The system may also experience discolored tap water because of shifting sediment in the water main. Talquin warns that washing clothes with discolored water could stain or tint garments.

Customers who notice discoloration should run water from an outside spigot or bathtub faucet to flush the system before operating appliances. If sediment is present, Talquin says customers should allow it to settle before drinking the water.

For more information, customers can contact Talquin Electric Cooperative Water Services at 850-562-2115. After hours and on holidays, customers can call 1-888-802-1832.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.