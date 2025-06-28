Boil order for Apalachicola has been lifted

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Apalachicola announced Saturday that it has rescinded its precautionary boil water notice.



Flushing of lines from Well #7 is now complete.

Residents should see clear water with minimal sulfer odor.

Neighbors should flush hot water tanks, and run cold water taps for 5 minutes.

As of now, a Local State of Emergency remains in place until 6:15 p.m., July 4th.

Two weeks to the day after the City of Apalachicola declared a Local State of Emergency, it has now lifted a precautionary boil water notice. That Local State of Emergency, however, is expected to continue until 6:15 p.m. on July 4th.

Bottled Water distribution is still scheduled to occur Monday, at Holy Family (ECCC) from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Other distributions are set for Thursday and Friday, but according to Saturday's daily summary from the Appalachicola Team Water Meeting, those distributions could soon be discontinued, now that the boil notice is lifted.

The crisis began when Hurricane Helene damaged Well #7 in the Franklin County city. Residents complained of off-color, foul-smelling water since then.

The city has ultimately had to order a specially-manufactured aerator. That is expected to be delivered in late August or early July.

Well #7 had been taken offline, but was put back in service, witht he addition of hydrogen peroxide treatment. Wells #5 and #6 have also been equiped for hydrogen peroxide treatment.

The city is evaluating sites for suitability to place a Well #8.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier says the city has received millions of dollars to address its water system. He's now looking into whether city officials have broken any laws.