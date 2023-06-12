Bodycam footage released showing Tom Brown Park shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — New body-cam footage was released Tuesday morning by Tallahassee’s Police Department. The footage shows the events that led up to the officer involved shooting that later led to the death of suspect, Asia Fitzgerald.

Officers were in Tom Brown Park after receiving a tip that a person they were trying to arrest earlier in the day during a drug investigation was in the park.

This newly released body camera video shows officers arresting Durrell Lee before the altercation with Fitzgerald transpired.

Moments later, through a different body cam video Fitzgerald is seen appearing from the woods with a weapon. Fitzgerald opened fire letting off what officers say were 30 rounds.

The officer shot Fitzgerald and she later succumbed to her injuries.

As officers approached her body, a rifle is seen laying by her side.

“It’s certainly unfortunate to see something like this but its important for the community to understand all of the circumstances that were unfolding when we walked into that situation,” said Alicia Hill, TPD spokesperson.