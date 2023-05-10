Body found in Alabama may be missing pregnant woman from Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTXL) — Jacob Brodhead, worked with Anastasia Gilley at Jim's Buffet in Mariana. He said hearing the news that a body believed to be Gilley was found early Wednesday morning in Headland Alabama is shocking.

"It was a huge shock to everybody," said Brodhead.

Other coworkers of Gilley were too emotional to do an interview. But they said she was bubbly, ambitious, and just trying to make a good life for herself.

Jackson County Sheriff Donald Edenfield said after hours of searching he had gone to bed after praying they would find her. Two hours later he got the call.

"A body of a deceased victim was found in the Headland Alabama area off a paved road at this time we don't have 100 percent, do not know 100 percent if this is our victim but we feel pretty certain," said Sheriff Edenfield.

Sheriff Edenfield said the investigation started several days ago.

"She was a resident of Jackson county but her dad actually reported her missing several days ago," Sheriff Edenfield said. "And then investigation began into her whereabouts."

Sheriff Edenfield says through their investigation they figured out that a suspect, identified as Marquis Devan McCloud and Gilley knew each other but wouldn't expand on their relationship.

He was arrested several days ago for violating his parole. He's now charged with Capital Murder during kidnapping first degree.

"Certain investigative techniques of tracking individuals were used," Sheriff Edenfield said. "Over the last several days we've been in several areas in Jackson County and Houston County Alabama."

Brodhead said work won't be the same without Gilley.

"She was like family and this is a family knit business and I think we're all still in shock," Brodhead said.

He also had a message for her family.

"Know that she was loved here, and that we cared about her a great deal and that we cared about her as one of our own," Brodhead explained.

Sheriff Edenfield said they need to wait for autopsy results to confirm for sure that it's Gilley.

ABC 27 reached out to the Houston County Coroner in Alabama to see if they provide anymore details about the case. They have not responded at this time.