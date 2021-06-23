Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bodies of two young girls pulled from South Florida canal

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online/WTXL
The boat crashed into the bridge over the State Road 417 bridge near Sanford on Thursday.
Body Found - Boat
Posted at 9:26 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 09:26:39-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The bodies of two young girls were found, hours apart, in a South Florida canal behind a condominium complex. Investigators say they're treating the case as a homicide.

The first body was found by a woman who lives at the condo complex around noon Tuesday.

The second body was spotted just before 9 p.m. not far away. Police say the children are about the same age, between 10 and 13.

Police said late Tuesday that no parents had come forward to say their child was missing.

Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago says it's "a very complicated case with a lot of moving parts.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project