Bobby Bowden's funeral to be live-streamed

Phil Coale/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden meets with the media following his last football practice at the practice fields, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2009, in Tallahassee, Fla. Bowden, who is retiring, will coach his last game at the Gator Bowl against West Virginia on Jan. 1, 2010, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)
Posted at 7:57 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 20:00:52-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University announced Monday evening that the funeral of Bobby Bowden will be live streamed on the Seminoles website.

The service will begin at 11 a.m. (EDT) at the Tucker Civic Center at FSU. The funeral is open to the public and the live stream can be viewed free of charge at www.seminoles.com.

Florida State University confirmed that legendary FSU coach Bobby Bowden passed away at 5:08 a.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021, "at home surrounded by his wife and six children."

