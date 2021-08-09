Bobby Bowden's funeral to be live-streamed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University announced Monday evening that the funeral of Bobby Bowden will be live streamed on the Seminoles website.

The service will begin at 11 a.m. (EDT) at the Tucker Civic Center at FSU. The funeral is open to the public and the live stream can be viewed free of charge at www.seminoles.com.

Florida State University confirmed that legendary FSU coach Bobby Bowden passed away at 5:08 a.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021, "at home surrounded by his wife and six children."