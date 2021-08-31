Bobby Bowden's college football team honors coach with helmet decals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Samford University in Alabama, where Bobby Bowden played and first coached college football will honor the legendary coach this fall with Bowden decals on their helmets, the university confirmed to ABC 27.

The decal is a line drawing of Bowden's face with "Bobby" underneath.

Bowden played at Samford from 1949 to 1952, was an assistant coach for the school from 1954 to 1955, and was head coach from 1959 to 1962. He went 31-6.

The legendary Seminoles coach from 1976-2009, died on Aug. 8. He was 91.