Bobby Bowden to lie in honor in Capitol Museum Friday

Phil Sears/AP
Former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden, holding hands with his wife Ann, gives a thumbs up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013 in Tallahassee, Fla. The Florida State 1993 national championship team was honored before the game, including Forrest Conoly, back left, Richard Coes, between the Bowdens, and Clay Shiver, right. Florida State beat Syracuse 59-3. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Posted at 1:22 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 13:22:57-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis formally announced the legendary former head football coach at Florida State University Bobby Bowden, will Lie in Honor at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum on Friday, August 13, 2021, from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M., to allow the public to pay respects.

“Coach Bobby Bowden was a truly great man and legendary Floridian,” said DeSantis. “Beyond his historic success on the football field, where he built a dominating football program, he prepared his players to be leaders in their communities and his influence on generations of young men can be seen through the great and far-reaching impacts they have made. Above all, he lived his life guided by a strong and unwavering faith in God, dedication to his family and service to his community. The legacy he leaves behind is unsurpassed, and may he rest in peace.”

Arrangements and services have been announced after Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden passed away early Sunday morning.

The family is asking that, in lieu of flowers, charitable contributions be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at 8701 Leeds Road, Kansas City, MO 64129.

