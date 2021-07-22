Bobby Bowden has pancreatic cancer, son Terry Bowden says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Bobby Bowden's terminal diagnosis has been revealed to be pancreatic cancer, his son announced Thursday.

Terry Bowden said at Sun Belt media day on Thursday that his father is suffering from pancreatic cancer and is “doing as well as expected” given the family’s recent announcement that his condition is terminal.

“The news came out” [Wednesday]but we’ve known about it for about 10 days,” the head coach of the University of Louisiana at Monroe told reporters on Thursday at the SunBelt media day in New Orleans. "We’ve been preparing for this. We know when you have pancreatic cancer, what the disease is, you’re probably talking about months, not years, so we already know that. We just think we’ve got a few good days ahead of us, and we’re going to enjoy that together."

“I would argue that all people should respect the fact that he must rest when he is awake,” added Terry Bowden. “He doesn’t need a lot of phone calls, or a lot of people talking on the phone. You know my dad, he’s never turned down an interview in his life. He’ll be on his deathbed [doing] an interview at the last minute he does it. But that’s Bobby Bowden.”

ABC 27 confirmed with Bobby Bowden on Wednesday that he had received a terminal medical diagnosis. He released a statement through FSU on Wednesday stating that he had been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition.

“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I’m prepared for what’s to come,” Bowden said in a statement. “My wife Ann and our family have been the greatest blessing of life. I am at peace.”

Bowden, 91, is the second most winning coach in Division I history with 357 wins. His teams won national championships in 1993 and 1999.

