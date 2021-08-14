Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bobby Bowden funeral to be live streamed on Seminoles website

items.[0].image.alt
Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - This is a Jan. 10, 2018, file photo showing former Florida State NCAA college football head coach Bobby Bowden at a Rotary Club luncheon in Omaha, Neb. Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for COVID-19 and was home monitoring his symptoms. Family friend and Bowden's former publicist Kim Shiff says the 90-year-old Bowden had been hospitalized in Tallahassee, Florida, for about two weeks. He returned home late last week and was informed he had tested positive. Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, he had not exhibited symptoms of the virus. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Bobby Bowden
Posted at 10:38 AM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 11:03:18-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The funeral of legendary coach Bobby Bowden will be live streamed beginning at 11 a.m. (EDT) at www.seminoles.com.

The service is being held at the Tucker Civic Center at FSU.

On Friday, viewings were held for Bowden

Sunday, August 15, Bowden will Lie in Repose at the Reid Chapel on the campus of Samford University, which is open to the public, followed by a family-only burial service in Trussville, Ala.

Florida State University confirmed that legendary FSU coach Bobby Bowden passed away at 5:08 a.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021, "at home surrounded by his wife and six children."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming