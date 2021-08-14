Bobby Bowden funeral to be live streamed on Seminoles website

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The funeral of legendary coach Bobby Bowden will be live streamed beginning at 11 a.m. (EDT) at www.seminoles.com.

The service is being held at the Tucker Civic Center at FSU.

On Friday, viewings were held for Bowden

Sunday, August 15, Bowden will Lie in Repose at the Reid Chapel on the campus of Samford University, which is open to the public, followed by a family-only burial service in Trussville, Ala.

Florida State University confirmed that legendary FSU coach Bobby Bowden passed away at 5:08 a.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021, "at home surrounded by his wife and six children."