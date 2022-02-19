Blueprint to vote on Doak Campbell Stadium funding next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — NAACP Tallahassee Chapter President Mutaqee Akbar referenced the Leon County Sheriff's Office in depth report looking at violent crimes in the county and people impacted by them during Friday's press conference about the Blueprint funding that could go to Doak Campbell Stadium.

"When we look at the increase in crime in anatomy of a homicide, all of those things could be addressed if we address those people that are within that group," said Akbar.

He said that minority groups within the city that are struggling from economic challenges could use more opportunities. Opportunities Akbar said could be funded by Blueprint Intergovernmental agency instead of giving Florida State University $20 million dollars to fund renovations at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Jared Willis with Grow Tallahassee approves of the funding for Doak. The total investment for stadium renovations sits at $120 million. $100 million of that will come from boosters.

"I cannot think of a stronger economic driver in Tallahassee than FSU," said Willis.

Florida State said the investment in Doak will have an economic impact of 102 million dollars, creating 250 jobs during renovations.

Grow Tallahassee, the group focused on economic development within the city said this investment benefits everyone.

"If you look at the boost to our economy that FSU gives, almost $50 million on every home game season, visitors coming and spending their money," said Willis.

With that boost also comes concerns that once that money is gone, there will not be any left for other projects.

"It wipes out the money," said Akbar. "So institutions or organizations or developers for that matter that might have ideas that would give a bigger economic impact."

On Friday Commissioner Jack Porter also called on those seven commissioners who voted in favor of funding to reconsider. That vote will take place next week Thursday.