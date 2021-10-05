Blueprint seeks community input on History and Culture Trail

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The FAMU Way History and Culture Trail project will provide an interactive outdoor museum experience for people to get familiar with the communities that shaped the neighborhoods FAMU Way passes through.

Project managers plan to install interpretive history kiosks along FAMU Way which will display photographs and historic information about the people who lived and worked nearby.

They'll focus on six key thematic areas, starting with oral history information gathered in the Allentown neighborhood.

"Then we're going to continue through and tell the story of FAMU and civil rights, highlighting the role that FAMU has played, not just as an opportunity for individuals in the community to receive higher education and go on to do great, but as a pinnacle cornerstone to the communities in that area that depended on FAMU," explains project manager Tatiana Daguillard.

Other thematic areas include Villa Mitchell, Boynton Still, Railroad Depot and Elberta Crate.

Project managers also partnered with the Council on Culture and Arts to issue an open call for artists who'd like to feature their original artwork as part of the project. Those selected will receive payment for design, materials, creation and installation.

You can share your feedback on what you'd like to see from the project during either a virtual meeting tomorrow from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., or an in-person discussion this Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Walker Ford Community Center.