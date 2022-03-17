Blueprint provides project update on skateable art park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're getting a fresh look at the skate park being built off of FAMU Way near Railroad Square.

With the project nearing completion, the Snake Head that will be part of the skate-able art sculpture is almost finished. It will soon be painted.

Blueprint, who is heading the project told ABC 27 Thursday that they're excited to see the project almost finished, offering a safe and fun opportunity for skaters across the city.

"We are very excited to provide this opportunity," said Blueprint Project Manager Sue Tanski. "We believe it's going to be a real big draw. You can't really see them right now but we're going to be putting new lights up, so the park will be lit, it'll be safe place 24/7."

The skate park will be one of Florida's longest snake runs when it opens in June.