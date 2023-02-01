Watch Now
Blueprint IA to host open house for next phase of Capital Cascades Trail set to improve the Southside

Blueprint IA is hosting an open house for the next phase of Capital Cascades Trail, which is set to improve the Southside.
Posted at 6:58 PM, Feb 01, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Turning to the next phase of the Capital Cascades Trail project in Tallahassee. Right now, the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency is working on improving infrastructure and beautification on the Southside, south of Orange Avenue and around Lake Henrietta.

Previous phases of the Capital Cascades Trail project include the Skateable Art Part and FAMU Way corridor.

Shannon Berigan, the communications manager, said she's excited for what's next.
"Connecting Tallahassee and Leon County as a whole and with the Blueprint program we have been implementing various projects on the Southside to create a community that is cohesive," said Berigan.

Blueprint IA plans to complete the newest improvements by 2026, and they want the community to be part of the design process.

They're having a community open house on Thursday, Feb. 2, so people can get involved. It is set to take place at Pineview Elementary School from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

