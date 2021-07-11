Bluebird Run & Walk for Brookie B to take place in-person after virtual 2020 event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Bluebird Run and Walk for Brookie B officials announced Friday that their 2021 event would be taking place in person, following a virtual event in 2020 due to COVID-19.

"The Bowers’ family and NAMI Tallahassee are proud to announce that the Bluebird Run and Walk for Brookie B. is taking place in person this year, Labor Day, September 6th 2021, at J.R. Alfred Greenway," officials said in a tweet.

According to their website, the Bluebird Run for Brookie B was established in 2015 to honor the memory of Brook Bowers and all of the other loved ones our community has lost to suicide. Organized by the Tallahassee affiliate of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), our mission is to call out the need for suicide awareness and prevention.

The 1-mile Fun Run takes off at 8 am and the 5K Trail Run/Walk starts at 8:30 a.m.

