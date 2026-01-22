Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Blue-green algae health alert issued for Dorothy B. Oven Park in Leon County

DOH-Leon issued the alert Wednesday which urges neighbors to avoid contact with the water and keep pets away.
FL Sen. President: Investigating DOH's handling of COVID-19 cases would be 'imprudent and premature'
WFTS
FL Sen. President: Investigating DOH's handling of COVID-19 cases would be 'imprudent and premature'
Posted

The Florida Department of Health in Leon County (DOH-Leon) issued a healthy alert for a pond at Dorothy B. Oven Park in Leon County Wednesday.

The department says they found blue-green algae toxins in the water when they took a sample on January 15.

They're urging the public to:

  • not drink or swim in water where there is a visible bloom.
  • wash skin and clothing that comes in contact with discolored or unpleasant smelling water.
  • keep pets and livestock away from water where the algae is present.
  • not cook or clean using the water.
  • not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

DOH-Leon says blooms can happen year-round, and blue-green algae can produce toxins which are harmful to humans, pets, and ecosystems, along with aquatic plants and animals.

They say, "A bloom occurs when rapid growth of algae leads to an accumulation of individual cells that discolor water and often produce floating mats that emit unpleasant odors. Blue-green algae blooms can also appear as scum, foam, or paint on the surface of the water in various colors."

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood