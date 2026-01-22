Blue-green algae health alert issued for Dorothy B. Oven Park in Leon County

The Florida Department of Health in Leon County (DOH-Leon) issued a healthy alert for a pond at Dorothy B. Oven Park in Leon County Wednesday.

The department says they found blue-green algae toxins in the water when they took a sample on January 15.

They're urging the public to:



not drink or swim in water where there is a visible bloom.

wash skin and clothing that comes in contact with discolored or unpleasant smelling water.

keep pets and livestock away from water where the algae is present.

not cook or clean using the water.

not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

DOH-Leon says blooms can happen year-round, and blue-green algae can produce toxins which are harmful to humans, pets, and ecosystems, along with aquatic plants and animals.

They say, "A bloom occurs when rapid growth of algae leads to an accumulation of individual cells that discolor water and often produce floating mats that emit unpleasant odors. Blue-green algae blooms can also appear as scum, foam, or paint on the surface of the water in various colors."

