Blue-green algae bloom alert lifted for Lake Munson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has lifted the health alert that was issued in May regarding blue-green algal toxins in Lake Munson.

According to the department, follow-up water samples were taken by the Department of Environmental Protection on July 13 and no toxins were detected.

While this means the public can resume water-related activities, DOH Leon still asks that residents use caution as blooms could appear again.

"It is important that the public exercise caution and good judgement. Bluegreen algae blooms can move around or subside and then reappear when conditions are favorable again. Residents and visitors are advised to avoid contact with the water if blooms are observed."