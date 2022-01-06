Blountstown Police Department investigating vehicle theft, burglaries

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WTXL) — The Blountstown Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle crimes.

The police notes on its Facebook page Wednesday that it is investigating one vehicle theft and four vehicle burglaries.

The incidents occurred in a neighborhood near Calhoun-Liberty Hospital.

The Blountstown Police Department notes all the vehicles that were involved were left unlocked. The department encourages citizens to lock their vehicles and remove valuables from them.

The police ask for any information regarding the incidents to be provided to captain Adam Terry at 850-674-5987.