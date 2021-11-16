Bloodmobile blood drive changes lives in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Throughout the pandemic blood banks have had a shortage of donations.

OneBlood teamed up with Italian restaurant Carrabba's, to create a Bloodmobile blood drive.

When you participate in a blood drive you're impacting the lives of many.

“I think you should donate blood because you’re helping somebody else. You might be saving somebody’s life today.”

Chandronnet tries to donate blood every 3 to 6 months.

He says once you can get over the fear of a needle you should do it.

"The thought of it hurts a lot more than the actual needle does."

Hospitals have been experiencing a blood shortage over the pandemic making things more difficult to get people in.

There are also new requirements that are deterring people from donating-- like social distancing, cleaning before and after sessions adding to how long it will take to donate.

OneBlood is now taking its bloodmobile drive to more public places in hopes to make the process easier.

Director of Media and Public Relations Pat Michaels said the goal is to get as many people donating because blood is always needed.

“We have to remember when you're giving blood you're giving someone else maybe another opportunity of life but you're helping yourself because when you donate blood you get a mini check-up.”

Hospitals are starting to schedule surgeries that were once postponed due to the pandemic.

That, according to OneBlood has increased the demand for blood in hospitals by 13 percent.

People need blood every day and it gets more challenging towards the holidays.

If you're interested in donating visit OneBlood.org.