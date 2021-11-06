Blind Tallahassee filmmaker hosts film festival showcasing other blind artists

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One Tallahassee man is beating the odds and showcasing that you don't have to see to be a filmmaker.

Ben Fox lost most of his vision at 18 years old and is dedicating his life to making films showcasing the talents of visually impaired people.

Fox is holding a mini-film festival once a month at the Capital City Video Lounge showing off films that feature people like Fred Sanguiliano, a blind painter that said he's grateful for Fox putting in work to show people that you don't have to see follow your dreams.

"Artwork we can do on our own," said Sanguiliano. "We can set our own pace, create our own creation and in the end, we have something that we completed.

"We love doing what we do to raise awareness of the possibilities people have while blind, whether you're making a film with us or in front of the camera making a film about you, we love raising awareness," added Fox.

You can catch Fox's Blind Dance Film Festival on Nov. 7 at the Capital City Video Lounge from 4 to 6 p.m.