Blind Dance Mini Film Festival showcases talents of the visually impaired

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Blind Film Makers in Tallahassee are beating the odds with the Blind Dance Film Festival once a month at Capital City Video Lounge.

Ben Fox, a blind film maker who started the festival, is showcasing the abilities of people with visual impairments in short films.

Fox is even asking people who have visual impairments to film a one minute commercial about the use of white canes, and how it benefits them, to be featured in a national commercial spot and take home a $1,000 prize.

"It's my mission for the world to know that for everyone that's out there that's going blind or is blind that has a vision, you can do it with your eyes closed," said Fox. "You want to make some films? Come out to blind dance film festival in Tallahassee, Florida because our motto is white canes, camera's, action, guide dogs welcome to."

The deadline to submit a white cane commercial to the blind dance film festival is October of 2022.