Blessings of Hope to host furniture, kids clothes giveaway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach is expected to help up to 400 people Saturday by giving away everything from kids clothes to kitchen tables.

During Helping Families in the Pandemic, retailers and community organizations are giving away donations at the Hazel J. Baker Community Center in Havana.

"Everything is free. It's donated to us from the Walmart that we partner with the 360 program. Walmart in Bainbridge, Walmart in Cairo, Walmart in Quincy, and also we have other organizations that have donated stuff to us," said Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach president Anissa Butler.

Theodore Swain has been helping Blessings of Hope distribute goods for more than five years.

"Oh man, I've seen a lot of struggling," said Swain.

He and others say their mission makes a huge difference in their small town.

"It will help a lot of little kids with the clothes," Swain said, because "my brother had a lot of little clothes and we went around into different communities after we were through and the kids were happy to get those clothes."

Smiling faces, from children and parents helping to make struggling neighborhoods happier.

"Being a small community, you know, we have a lot of need in this community, and they are just a huge asset, and we appreciate them coming over and helping us out so much," said Havana Police Chief Tracy Smith.

The event is first-come, first-served and begins Saturday morning at 9 a.m.