Blessings of Hope hosts clothing giveaway for local families

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Blessings of Hope volunteers got together Saturday to donate furniture, clothes and toys for about a hundred families in the Havana and Tallahassee area.

Organizer Anissa Butler says they saw how families have been struggling during the pandemic, and wanted to to do something about it. That way, parents can focus on other priorities, like bills and food.

"To have the donations and to be able to provide them to the people, and the people are very grateful for what you've done," said Butler. "You've lessened the burden about their next. Maybe they need clothes or shoes whatever the case may be, we provided a lot of different things here today."

If you would like to donate for Blessings of Hopes next giveaway, you can contact them on their Facebook page here.