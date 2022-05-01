Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church hosts benefit concert for Ukraine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Organizations from across Tallahassee are continuing their relief efforts to help Ukrainian Refugees thousands of miles away.

Saturday night, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Tallahassee held a special relief concert to help benefit Ukrainian military hospitals and refugees.

The Church says the concert is meant to mourn, honor, and remember all the lives lost so far in Ukraine.

"Ever since the invasion started, we have been raising money for everyone dislocated there and all of the different needs," said Father Pete Zalewski of Blessed Sacrament.

The church, along with Florida State University's School of Music and Two Regimes, played music based on Ukrainian Folk Songs.

"It's reminiscent of home," said Svitlana Jaroszynski, who lived in Ukraine for 10 years.

Dave Gussak, who is a professor at Florida State University in the Art Therapy Program said he hopes the concert will remind people that the crisis in Ukraine is ongoing, with continuous support needed for its people.

"I'm hoping that this becomes part of the educational process of recognizing it's not a one-shot deal, this isn't something we do tonight and it's over, or it happened in the '30s and it's over, that this is ongoing and we have to continue to work towards world peace," said Gussak.

Blessed Sacrament has raised about $12,000 for relief efforts since the war in Ukraine began.

