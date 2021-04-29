Blaze Pizza hosts fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Northern and Central Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza announced that its two Tallahassee locations will host an event to support Make-A-Wish on Thursday.

This is a part of a 9-location fundraising event across Florida to help support granting wishes in the state. Twenty percent of sales for the day, including online sales, will go to Make-A-Wish.

Blaze is hoping to raise enough money to sponsor a wish.

This is the second year the Florida Blaze Pizza restaurants have hosted this fundraising event in support Make-A-Wish® Northern and Central Florida. Sales - including online, delivery, carry-out, and dine-in - will go to help grant wishes for Florida kids battling critical illnesses. This will allow as many guests as possible to participate.

Blaze Pizza: 220 S. Magnolia Dr., 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Blaze Pizza: 1400 Village Square Blvd., 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The donation amount excludes proceeds from tax and gift card purchases. Excludes Disney Springs location. All sales for the day, both in-restaurant and online thru the Blaze Pizza App or blazepizza.com will be donated to Make-A-Wish® Central & Northern Florida.

About Make-A-Wish® Central and Northern Florida

A wish can be a game-changer for a child with a critical illness. This one belief guides us in everything that we do at Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida. It inspires us to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids we serve, compels us to be creative in exceeding the expectations of every child, and drives us to make our donated resources go as far as possible. Most of all, it’s the founding principle of our vision to grant the wish of every eligible child. Founded in 1994, Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida has granted over 5,800 wishes. Nationwide, Make-A-Wish has granted over 300,000. Make-A-Wish grants wishes regardless of race, religion, or socioeconomic status. Nationally, a wish is granted every 34 minutes. The average cost of one (1) wish is $8,000. All wish expenses are fully covered by Make-A-Wish, it is a completely no cost to the family experience. Make-A-Wish has more than 35,000 volunteers nationwide and 60 chapters.