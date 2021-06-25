Black Treatment Advocates Network raises awareness about HIV, hosts community block party Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One non-profit organization in Tallahassee-- raising awareness about HIV throughout the communities.

Members of the Black Treatment Advocates Network (BTAN) will host a community block party this Sunday at Bryant's Neighborhood Marketplace.

People who attend the event will be able to get a free health screening and as well as become educated on HIV.

Members of BTAN said the goal of the event is to break the stigma surrounding the virus while educating the community.

"One unique thing about the block party this year is that instead of doing the traditional testing, we're giving people the opportunity to take home an Hiv testing kit so they can test themselves in the privacy of their own homes," says Kiara Adenola, the BTAN Big Bend Chairwoman.

The community block party will also feature vendors and live music.

The event will take place at Bryant's Neighborhood Marketplace from 2 to 6 pm Sunday.