Black Treatment Advocates Network holds block party for HIV testing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Raising awareness about HIV in the community, that was the focus of Black Treatment Advocates Network's Block Party.

For national HIV testing day, everyone who showed up the block party received an at home testing kit, an easier way to get people to take the test without the stigma of doing it in a clinical setting.

Black Treatment Advocates Network said they wanted to create a positive experience for people attending the block party that takes on a serious issue.

"For our community, we want to make sure that, in our name, it's the black treatment advocates network," said Kiara Adenola with the Black Treatment Advocates Network. "So we want to make sure that we're advocates for people that are voiceless. This is one way to do that."