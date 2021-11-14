Black Restaurant Weeks kicks off in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Black Restaurant Week is kicking off in cities across Florida and one local business is taking advantage of the nine day week.

Bourne Brilliant, a vegan caterer that doesn't have a brick and mortar restaurant, spent the day as a pop up site at the Frenchtown Farmers Market.

The week brings awareness and exposure to black owned businesses, something that Syrheda Lashae said is important especially during COVID-19.

"A week, or nine days in this case is not enough time to showcase what we do, but it's a start," said Lashae. "It gets the conversation going that black-owned restaurants are the bread and butter of the of the economy here in the local area, and also showcases our cultural dishes to the community."

Lashae says that as part of Black Restaurant Week, they'll be holding popups throughout the rest of the week to what other businesses are participating during the week, click here.