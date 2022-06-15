Black owned businesses in Tallahassee are celebrating Juneteenth

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — African American communities throughout Tallahassee are bringing their businesses together to celebrate Juneteenth.

It's a weekend to celebrate entrepreneurship, while remembering the sacrifices from our ancestors.

"We are celebrating the last group of enslaved populations that finally got the word that they were free" said Dr. Tiffany Packer.

June 19, 1865 changed our country marking the end of slavery.

Dr. Tiffany Packer, Assistant Professor of History at Florida A&M University said it's up to the black community to bring power to Juneteenth.

"Just because things are written doesn't necessarily means that its a reality" said Packer.

Packer said the push for freedom and equality is something that must continue and with more black owned businesses that reminds the African American community.

"We have the opportunity to build our future build generational wealth" said Traneicia Thomas.

Traneicia Thomas is the vendor Coordinator for the second annual Juneteenth Empowerment Day.

She said we need to use this holiday to celebrate entrepreneurship while embracing black culture.

That starts with representation.

"I'm passionate about black businesses" said Thomas.

Thomas has dozens of businesses participating in the Juneteenth Empowerment Day organized by Capital City Cultural Community Outreach.

Cascades parks will be filled up areas to shop, eat listen to music and connect.

For business owners like Jazmine Logan, she said having events in Tallahassee honoring Juneteenth is what people like her grandfather were fighting for.

"Looking at what I'm able to do he probably never imagined that we would come this far like I said we still have some work to do but I'm pretty sure our ancestors are very proud of the things we're able to do as a community now" said Jazmine Logan.

This is the first time Logan is hosting her own Juneteenth Freedom Day Pop Up Shop.

She said she wanted to give people an opportunity to support and buy black but most importantly,

"I just want to be an inspiration to others" said Logan.

Here are some Juneteenth activities happening this weekend.

Railroad Square Craft House Juneteenth Kicks off Friday June 17th at 6pm.

Juneteenth Empowerment Day at Cascades Park is on Saturday from 12 to 6pm.