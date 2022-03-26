Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Black News Channel shuts down days after ratings high

Black News Channel shuts down days after ratings high
Matt Dunham/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2017, photo, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan stands before an NFL football game against between the Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens at Wembley Stadium in London. The Black News Channel shut down on Friday, March 25, 2022, after failing to meet its payroll and losing the support of its chief investor, Kahn. The network, founded by former GOP congressman J.C. Watts, relaunched last year following an investment by Kahn, hiring 250 Black journalists and production personnel. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
Black News Channel shuts down days after ratings high
Posted at 11:28 AM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 11:28:07-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The Tallahassee-based Black News Channel shut down on Friday after failing to meet its payroll and losing the support of its chief investor, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan.

The network, founded by former GOP congressman J.C. Watts, relaunched last year following an investment by Khan, hiring 250 Black journalists and production personnel. But it failed to make money or draw many viewers, even though it ironically reached a viewership high this week with its coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Network President and CEO Princell Hair says BNC has filed for bankruptcy and stopped live production.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming