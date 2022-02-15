Black Business Expo set for Feb. 26 in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Providing more resources for Black owned business, groups across the city are coming together to do just that.

The Office of Economic Vitality is behind the Black Business Expo.

It's being called a celebration of Black businesses.

One of the goals, providing consultations and helping those businesses build partnerships.

Five thousand dollars in grants will also be available.

Mega Ace Media is partnering with OEV for the event.

President Vaughn Wilson says events like this one are much needed.

"What we want to do is get these Black businesses who often don't look for help, and we can find that in the fact that the Wall Street Journal says only 20 percent of Black businesses got the PPP loan, so the Black businesses have to be in position to utilize when there are opportunities for help."

The expo is Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Moon.