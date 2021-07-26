Black business expo draws new customers to businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This weekend brought new customers to dozens of local black-owned businesses.

Sunday wrapped up the Black Business Expo hosted by ISupport.

Those business owners say they're grateful for the experience to gain more exposure in the community.

Many say they don't have a physical location, making it harder to drum up support for their ventures.

This expo has given them something they usually can't do, have face to face contact with their customers

"The community has been very supportive in this vent," said business owner Shamira Graham. "They have been coming out in large groups, smaller groups. A lot of families have been coming out supporting."