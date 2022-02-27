Black Business Expo connects business owners with resources for success

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Black Business Expo brought women and minority owned businesses together with financial institutions and chambers from Tallahassee and Leon County to help share ideas and network and overall create a healthy economic environment for small businesses.

Dozens of businesses were featured at the expo and were given the opportunity to learn more about loans and financial assistance coming out of another wave of a COVID-19 affected economy.

Darryl Jones, Deputy Director of the Office of Economic Vitality, said that opportunities like this to help small businesses learn and grow through expo's like Saturday's is beneficial for the community.

"When we're able to provide resources to include micro loans, capacity building exercises, workshops and webinars and networking events like this where minority and women owned businesses can expand and hire more people, that's good for our economy," said Jones.

Mega Ace Media, who co-hosted the event said that next years expo should take place on Feb. 25, 2023.