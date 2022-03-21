Bite of Brown week kicks off Monday, restaurants excited for increased exposure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Monday, the second annual Bite of Brown Week will kick off in Tallahassee at Early's Kitchen and 509 Caribbean.

The week is dedicated to supporting and featuring black and minority owned businesses throughout the city, plus some restaurants are offering some pretty sweet deals throughout the event.

Most of those restaurants saw an almost 46 percent increase in sales during the 2021 Bite of Brown week.

509 Caribbean Owner Jason Eugene says he's excited for the exposure once again, and can't wait to kick the week off.

"Especially coming off of a pandemic that we just had, and are still pretty much feeling the same effects, but with them and what they have been doing, its been a great impact with sales and attention and people that had not known about us, are hearing about us, and we're excited about that," said Eugene.