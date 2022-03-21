Bite of Brown Week kicks off first day at Earley's Kitchen, 509 Caribbean

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Charles Colson is no stranger to Earley's Kitchen on Tallahassee's southside. With all the attention the restaurant is seeing this week, he says the attention is well deserved.

"This is probably one of the most integrated places you can go and eat where nobody pays attention to who you are, what color you are, you just enjoy yourself," said Colson. "Congratulations to Earley's Kitchen for being so consistent over the years, and the integrity they have with the food they cook."

In its second year Bite of Brown week offers free marketing and exposure for 12 minority owned businesses in Tallahassee. The week was originally started to draw more attention to businesses that were impacted by the pandemic and shutdowns.

Seven restaurants participated last year, organizers said their restaurants all saw around a 40 percent increase in sales that week.

Christian Streat said that extra exposure and introducing people to places they wouldn't normally visit is what it's all about.

"Ultimately we want to provide as much content as possible, provide some of the resources that we offer, have the community come out, build that comradely and support. No everyone knows these restaurants that are here," said Streat. "Tallahassee is a melting pot with different students, different people who come from out of town, and if we can give as much exposure as possible, that's our goal."

