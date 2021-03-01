Bite of Brown week ends at Gilliam Sisters Soul Food

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a week of celebrating Black different businesses in town, Dream Marketing Group's Bite of Brown came to a close with Gilliam Sisters Soul Food.

The restaurant just opened a few weeks ago, with a special menu item you can't find most places... oxtails. It draws long lines throughout the day.

Some customers we spoke with say they drove all the way from Georgia to come support African-American restauraunts during the last day of Black History month.

"When I walked in I felt the culture. It's filled with culture. The atmosphere itself says come on in its grandmas house," said Falicia Caraballo.

Dream Marketing says some businesses have seen up to a 75% increase during their Bite of Brown week promotion .