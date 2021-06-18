Billy Fuccillo, owner of auto dealership empire, has died

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WTXL) — Well-known automotive dealer William "Billy" Fuccillo has died, the Niagara Frontier Auto Dealers Association confirms.

"Bill was bigger than life and changed the Western New York market," NFADA President Paul Stasiak tells 7 Eyewitness News.

Fuccillo, owner of Fuccillo Automotive, was known for his catchy commercials and popular slogan, "it's HUGE!"

Fuccillo Automotive runs Chevrolet, Toyota and Hyundai dealerships on Grand Island.

Fuccillo owned dealerships across New York State, including in Rochester and Syracuse, and in Florida.

In addition to his auto dealerships, Fuccillo was known for his philanthropy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Fucillo Automotive delivered hundreds of meals at a time to frontline workers at hospitals across Western New York.