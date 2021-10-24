Big weather changes coming as cold front brings storms midweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Nature offers up something for everyone this week.

The first half of the week will begin warm with a couple of passing showers Monday. Our attention will shift to late Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front will bring with it the potential for strong storms to the region.

Storms will approach the western portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia late Wednesday and into Thursday. Some of these storms will be capable of producing gusty winds and heavy rain. Much cooler and windy conditions will follow Friday and Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center has Jackson, Seminole, portions of Decater, Gadsden, Liberty, and Miller County at a slight risk for severe weather late Wednesday into Thursday. There is still some uncertainty as to when the storms will be in the area.

The First Alert Weather Team will keep you posted throughout the week on air and on our digital platforms.

