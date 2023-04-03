Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend to hold 'Clear the Clutter' drive

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend is set to hold a donation drive, beginning Monday.

According to Big Brothers Big Sisters, Clear the Clutter Drive is set to turn donations into mentor matches for local at-risk youth. The drive will take place this week until Friday, April 7.

Items accepted include clothing of all sizes, shoes, linens, small appliances, and household items.

Items can be dropped off at their office, located at 565 E. Tennessee Street or at any of their donation bins around the Big Bend.

To view a list of donation bin locations, visit bigbendmentoring.org.