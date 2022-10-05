Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend looking for 40 new mentors to guide high-schoolers to future careers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend is launching a new "Big Futures" program and they need the community's help to make it happen!

They're looking for mentors to help 10th through 12th graders explore future career paths.

The program will serve 40 students from Rickards and Godby High Schools.

Gillian Gaeta is the Recruitment Manager and says this program is rolling out to meet the increasing need for trade workers in the Big Bend.

She hopes this will inspire the next generation in the workforce...

"There's a need for trade jobs and trade workers and that's not unique to just us it's all across the state of Florida so this is a great way for students to get hands-on experience to learn about what it is to be in the workforce, or go to college, or even go into the military with this program", said Gaeta.

Big Brothers Big Sisters needs 40 volunteer mentors for the "Big Futures" program.

Click here to volunteer for this program, or many of their other mentor programs they offer to the community!