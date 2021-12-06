Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend host second annual 'Walk for Kids Sake'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Supporters of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend laced up the walking shoes and hit Cascades Park to for the program's second 'Walk for Kids Sake' fundraiser.

While supporters were encouraged to walk anywhere, the group used Cascades Park as an official backdrop for the walk.

The walk is a new addition to the BBBS yearly events. While the traditional events are indoors, CEO Molly Lord says COVID-19 made the team rethink how to get people out in support.

"We created this event in the midst of COVID; allowing us something to do safely. We usually hold two events inside. We weren't able to accommodate them due to COVID so Walk for Kids Sake was born," said Lord.

The walk not only served as a moving billboard for the program, it also gave BBBS an opportunity to get closer to its year-end goal.

BBBS wants to raise $50,000 by the end of the year. So far, it's about $7,000 short. That money is all a part of a second goal: moving 40 children from the waitlist into a one-on-one mentorship.

"This is a great event for our Littles and our Bigs to get out in the community. We're COVID safe. It's a good opportunity to talk. That's what mentors do, they talk and listen. It's a good opportunity for our Littles and Bigs to spend quality time together," she added.

There will be more small scale walks and opportunities to raise money before the year ends.

You can find more information on the program here.