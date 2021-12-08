Watch
Big Bend Transit offering free rides in Perry this holiday season

Big Bend Transit is offering free shuttle rides to all routes in the City of Perry.
PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — Taylor County is making the holiday season a little brighter this year!

Big Bend Transit is offering free shuttle rides to all routes in the City of Perry. All you have to do is be at one of the stops and the shuttle will pick you up! Transportation Manager, Robert Adams, says this will give newcomers a chance to try out the shuttle service. Plus, it'll make it easier for the community to get what they need during this busy time!

"It's the holidays and it's kind of just a way to spread some cheer, we're just grateful to be able to help in the community and to assist the citizens of Taylor County at this time."

The free shuttle service starts Wednesday and will run Monday through Friday until Jan. 5.

